MeT: Cold conditions to prevail

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that a cold condition will prevail in the western districts of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Mercury may again go up from Monday while there is a possibility of light rainfall in some of the South Bengal districts on Tuesday.

The districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan may receive light rainfall on Tuesday. Intensity of rainfall may increase on Wednesday and Thursday. Earlier the MeT office had said that there may be rainfall on the day of Saraswati puja that falls on Wednesday. Kolkata on Saturday registered its lowest temperature at 14 degree Celsius. Kolkata on Friday registered its lowest temperature at 15.2 degree Celsius. The state saw a sudden drop in the temperature in the past few days. Temperature had gone down nearly by 2-5 degree Celsius in various South Bengal districts in the past couple of days.