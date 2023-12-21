MeT: Brace for a comparatively hot Christmas this year

: A low pressure will form over Bay-of-Bengal towards the end of December pushing the mercury up further. The city dwellers may witness a comparatively hot Christmas this year. Temperature may be on the higher side during the New Year as well.

The sky will however remain clear and there is no possibility of rainfall during the New Year celebration. South Bengal districts will experience an increase in the temperature from Friday.

“Cold spell will continue in South Bengal till Friday following the mercury will slide up. It will go up by at least 2 degrees during Saturday-Sunday. City’s lowest temperature will remain around 14-15 in the next 48 hours while the lowest temperature will hover around 10 degree Celsius in the western districts of Bengal,” a weather official said.

The cold spell has been continuing in the state since December 12. Most of the South Bengal districts will witness light to moderate fog in the early morning hours. Temperature in North Bengal will mostly remain unchanged. There is no prediction of rainfall in the hilly regions of Darjeeling district. There may be moderate fog in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur.

Currently, a low pressure situated over Lakshadweep region as a result there may be rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and several parts of South India. The city’s lowest temperature remained at around 15 degree Celsius. Mercury had jumped by 1 degree on Tuesday. The MeT office had earlier predicted that cold spell may be hampered in South Bengal just before Christmas.