Messi, Maradona & books draw Bengalis to Argentina pavilion

KOLKATA: Bengalis have always shared a special bond with Argentina, whether through their strong love for football and icons like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi or through literature. So it’s no surprise that the Argentina pavilion, the theme country at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair for the first-time ever, is pulling in a steady crowd.

The Argentina stall brings together football and literature under one roof. Alongside football icons, there are tributes to literary giant Jorge Luis Borges, one of Argentina’s most influential writers. Visitors also get to know Sara Facio, a renowned 20th-century Argentine photographer and can soak in stunning black-and-white images of Buenos Aires, the country’s capital and oldest city, founded in 1536.

The pavilion offers a colourful glimpse into Argentine culture. Books by Argentine authors in Spanish as well as Bengali translations are on display, and many can be picked up from different stalls across the fair. One of the standout attractions is the autobiography of Pope Francis, ‘Hope’. There are also several books on Messi, including one on his famous rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, which has caught the attention of many visitors. Seminars, talks, film screenings and workshops are also being held at the pavilion.

At the inauguration, Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano A Caucino spoke about the shared love for football and Rabindranath Tagore that connects the two cultures.

“To us, Argentina means Messi. So we knew we had to visit the Argentina pavilion at least once at the book fair. We’re also learning a lot about the country and its culture. Books on Argentine literature translated into Bengali are available too,” said 21-year-old college student Mainak Karmakar. Meanwhile, nearly 1.6 lakh people visited the book fair in Salt Lake on Wednesday.