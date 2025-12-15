Messi event unrest: 5 held, 6 event managers summoned

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police have arrested five persons in connection with the vandalism and attack on police personnel at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium.

Police have also summoned six event managers who were handling multiple responsibilities during the programme. They have been asked to appear before the investigating officers of Bidhannagar City Police on Tuesday. Based on the identification and verification of their whereabouts, two accused—Subhropratim Dey and Gourab Basu—were arrested from the Nagerbazar area on Monday morning. Later, three more accused—Basudev Das, Sanjay Das and Abhijit Das—were arrested from the Jyangra area.

All five accused were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court, Bidhannagar, which remanded them to judicial custody till December 22.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor submitted that the accused were seen damaging public property and attacking police personnel at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday while police were trying to pacify the crowd. Police registered a case against the organiser and also initiated a separate case against unknown persons for

vandalising government property and assaulting police personnel. Police checked CCTV footage to identify the five accused.