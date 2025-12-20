Messi event: SIT searches Satadru’s house, 3 more held

Kolkata: In the case of alleged mismanagement and vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium, members of the SIT on Friday searched the residence of Shatadru Dutta, the chief organiser of Argentine football star Lionel Messi’s India tour.

Bidhannagar City Police also arrested three more persons in connection with the vandalism and assault on police personnel during the incident.

In the morning, a team of SIT officers went to Dutta’s residence at Rishra in Hooghly district. The search continued for several hours. Sources said that only domestic help was present at the house at the time of the police visit and was questioned during the search. However, police did not seize anything from the residence.

Meanwhile, police arrested three persons for allegedly vandalising the stadium and attacking police personnel. The arrested accused were identified as Riju Das alias Gopal Das, Soumyadip Das alias Pappu, and Tanmay Dey alias Dustu. According to police, the trio were seen in CCTV footage vandalising public property.

They were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody till December 22.

Police sources said several other individuals involved in the vandalism and assault have already been identified, and the number of arrests is likely to increase in the coming days.