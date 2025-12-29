Messi event: Shatadru remanded to judicial custody till Jan 9

Kolkata: Shatadru Dutta, the chief organiser of Lionel Messi’s visit to India, was remanded to judicial custody by the court on Sunday.

After completion of Dutta’s police remand, he was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court at Bidhannagar, where the prosecution sought his judicial custody. The defence moved an application for bail, arguing that Dutta had successfully organised the same event earlier in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi without any untoward incident.

Opposing the bail plea, the special public prosecutor submitted that while professional event management agencies were engaged in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, no such agencies were hired for the Kolkata event. The prosecutor further alleged that Dutta had earned illegal profits from the event and was an influential person. It was also stated that although the bank accounts of the accused had been frozen, the process of refunding money would take time. On these grounds, the prosecution urged the court to deny bail.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded Dutta to judicial custody till January 9.

Sources said police are attempting to complete the investigation quickly and may seek custody for trial. The case stems from the chaos on December 13 at Salt Lake Stadium. During the programme, spectators became agitated as they were unable to see Messi because a group of people apparently surrounded him.

The situation soon turned violent, with spectators throwing water bottles and other objects at police personnel. So far, 10 people have been arrested over the incident.