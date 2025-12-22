Messi event probe: SIT to summon access card holders

Kolkata: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mismanagement that triggered widespread public outrage at the Salt Lake Stadium is set to summon persons who were issued ground access cards during the event.

Sources said the SIT has already prepared a list of individuals who were granted field access. During the interrogation of the chief organiser of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi’s visit to the city, Shatadru Dutta, senior police officers learnt that the original plan was to distribute only 150 ground access cards. However, Dutta reportedly told investigators that he was compelled by someone to increase the number of such cards by nearly three times. As a result, a large number of people crowded around Messi on the field, preventing spectators seated in the galleries from properly witnessing the Argentine football icon’s visit. The SIT has gathered details of those who received the ground access cards and plans to summon them to ascertain their role on the ground while Messi was present. During questioning, Dutta also informed investigators that although he attempted to clear the area around Messi as the footballer was feeling uncomfortable, his requests were allegedly ignored.

Meanwhile, the investigators have also learnt that approximately Rs 100 crore was spent to bring Messi to India for the tour. According to sources, the funds were raised through ticket sales and sponsorships. Of the total amount, around Rs 89 crore was paid to Messi, while the remaining Rs 11 crore was paid to the Indian government as tax. The SIT is continuing its probe into the circumstances surrounding the event, including crowd management and access control, to fix responsibility for the lapses that led to the public backlash.