Messi event: HC rejects CBI probe plea at interim stage

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has declined to transfer the investigation into the disorder at the “G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025” event of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi at Salt Lake Stadium to the CBI.

A division bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul held that investigation cannot be handed over to the CBI or any other agency at the interim stage unless it is established that the existing probe is vitiated or conducted in an unfair manner.

At present, the court said, no material had been placed to demonstrate such infirmity.

The bench refused to stay the SIT probe or the administrative enquiry committee constituted by the state government following the incident on December 13.

On the contention that junior IPS officers forming the SIT could not investigate the role of senior police officials, the court noted the state’s submission that the doctrine of necessity would apply and observed that no material had been produced to doubt the impartiality of the SIT members. The court also rejected the challenge to the constitution of the enquiry committee.

It recorded that a Gazette notification dated December 13 had been issued appointing a committee comprising a retired judge of the High Court, the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Police Department.

The bench held that the relevant law does not prescribe any rigid form or mandatory legislative resolution for such an appointment.

The court directed the state government and the private event organiser to file affidavits-in-opposition within four weeks.

The petitions will be listed for hearing in February 2026