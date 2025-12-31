Messi event chaos: Bihar youth booked for trolling Tolly actor

Kolkata: Barrackpore City Police have arrested a youth from Bihar for allegedly making obscene and indecent remarks about actor Subhashree Ganguly on Facebook.

The accused, identified as Kamalesh Srivastav alias Bittu, was apprehended from his residence in the Krishnagarh area of Bhojpur district in Bihar and brought to Titagarh on transit remand. He was produced before the Barrackpore court on Monday and remanded to police custody for two days.

The controversy stems from football legend Lionel Messi’s recent visit to Kolkata, which took an ugly turn on social media after Ganguly faced intense trolling for sharing photographs with the Argentine football icon.

Following an abusive post allegedly made by Srivastav, Ganguly’s husband, filmmaker and Barrackpore Trinamool Congress MLA Raj Chakraborty, lodged a police complaint at the Titagarh police station on December 14.

According to police, a case was registered against Srivastav on charges, including criminal intimidation and defamation, along with other non-bailable offences related to sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman. During the investigation, police examined the accused’s Facebook profile and traced his location.

A police team from Titagarh subsequently travelled to Bihar and arrested Srivastav on Saturday. He was produced before a local court there, which granted transit remand, following which he was brought to Kolkata.