Messi event case: Shatadru granted conditional bail

Kolkata: In a significant development in the case of alleged mismanagement at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake during Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s event, the chief organiser, Shatadru Dutta, was granted an interim bail on Monday by the

Bidhannagar Court.

Dutta, a Kolkata-based sports promoter, was released on his third bail application after spending about 37 days in custody following his dramatic arrest at the Kolkata airport on December 13, last year.

On Monday, the bail was granted on the condition of two security bonds worth Rs 5000 each, and he has been asked to submit his passport before the investigating officer.

Dutta has also been directed to appear before the investigating officer once in a week and not to leave the Bidhannagar Court’s jurisdiction.