Merlin Group unveils new brand identity, logo

Kolkata: The Merlin Group on Monday introduced its new corporate brand identity which embodies the company’s rapid growth and steadfast commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.

An issued statement read that the rebranding initiative includes a complete visual overhaul — featuring a new logo, website, and design system — alongside updated brand promises and enhanced mission and vision statements, all meticulously crafted to communicate Merlin’s unique value across the real estate sector. The new logo symbolises growth, dependability and transformation.

Commenting on the new brand identity, Saket Mohta, managing director, Merlin Group said: “Our new identity reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional real estate solutions and enhancing the lives of our valued customers. At Merlin, every brick and foundation represents more than just building structures; it’s about creating value, fostering a sense of belonging and enabling communities and families to flourish, making memories that transcend generations. As we expand our presence nationally and globally, we remain dedicated to transforming dreams into reality.”

Sushil Mohta, chairman of Merlin Group, said: “Merlin Group introduced the concept of corporate branding back in 1990, when corporatisation was still a new concept in the real estate sector. We were pioneers in branded real estate. Over the past four decades, we have built a respected brand by adhering strictly to high standards of construction, consistency in service, transparency and fairness in dealings with all customers and stakeholders, innovation in design and a commitment to sustainable development.”

“This rebranding is more than a new look. It reaffirms our commitment to excellence. Our new identity will communicate this across all segments of the real estate market,” added Mohta. Merlin Group is renowned for its portfolio of luxurious residential complexes, commercial spaces and sustainable townships across India and beyond. With over 20 million square feet of landmark projects, including Acropolis Mall, Ibiza the Fern Resort & Spa and Princeton Club, the group continues to innovate.