Merlin Group pledges continued Edu support to over 150 students

Kolkata: Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to community development, Merlin I Am Kolkata — the CSR arm of Merlin Group — has extended educational support to over 150 students of Jai Hind Aboitonic Vidyalaya, a charitable school run by Jai Hind Club in Tollygunge. As part of this year’s initiative, Merlin Group has donated school bags, educational stationery and textbooks to the children.

This marks the 15th consecutive year of Merlin Group’s support to the institution, which provides free primary education to underprivileged children residing in nearby slum and red-light areas.

The school follows the Bengal government’s Education department curriculum, covering classes from lower Nursery to Class IV. After successfully completing their final examinations in Class IV, students typically gain admission to nearby mainstream schools, where they continue to perform with distinction. Employees from the Merlin Group recently visited the school and presented the books and stationary to the children of the school.

Speaking on the occasion, Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group, said: “At Merlin I Am Kolkata, we believe that education is the most powerful tool for transformation. We are proud to support Jai Hind Aboitonic Vidyalaya for the past 15 years and remain committed to empowering these children to become confident, self-reliant citizens of tomorrow.”

Merlin Group has been engaged in community development across education, healthcare, environmental sustainability and skill-building for over four decades. Under Merlin I Am Kolkata, the Group actively contributes to schools and communities near its real estate projects.

Notable initiatives include — a waste management project in collaboration with Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage, which has received recognition from the United Nations

Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) mission, tree plantation drives across the city, digital skill training centre for slum children at Dhapa, a vocational tailoring centre for underprivileged women, developed in partnership with DRCSC and Terre des Hommes Suisse.