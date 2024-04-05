Merlin Group partners with IHCL for new resort in Diamond Harbour

Kolkata: In a bid to enhance its footprint in the tourism sector, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has partnered with the city-based Merlin Group for a resort in Diamond Harbour.



‘IBIZA – an IHCL SeleQtions’, the 130-keys urban resort, including eight suites, nestled in 11 acres of lushly landscaped gardens, is strategically located on the Diamond Harbour Road in Kriparampur, a popular tourist destination. The resort will offer an all-day diner, a specialty restaurant, a bar, a sprawling swimming pool, a serene lake and a variety of recreational activities, including an indoor and outdoor activities and kid arenas. The versatile banqueting will feature an over 5,400 sq. ft. ballroom, conference halls, pre-function areas, meeting rooms and scenic outdoor venues. The resort will open October 2025.

Sushil Mohta, chairman, Merlin Group, said: “We are excited to partner with IHCL, India’s leading hospitality company. The resort will be an ideal destination for a quick escape from the bustle of the city.” He informed that investment worth Rs 60 crore approximately is being made to augment capacity of its existing IBIZA resort for the project.

Commenting on why he decided to enter this partnership, Mohta said that the Merlin Group has mainly concerned itself with the real estate business and now it wants to diversify to the core hospitality sector. Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, executive vice president - Real Estate & Development, IHCL said: “This signing is another step in IHCL expanding its footprint in Kolkata, a thriving metropolitan state capital. It will address the need for getaway destinations at a short driving distance from the city, that will help tap into the increasing demand for both leisure as well as MICE. We are delighted to collaborate with Merlin Group, a leading real estate group in East India for this resort.”