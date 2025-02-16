Merlin Group partners with Fashion TV to launch city’s first-ever F Residences

Kolkata: Merlin Group, India’s one of leading real estate conglomerates, proudly announces an exclusive partnership with global lifestyle and fashion media giant Fashion TV (FTV) to introduce F Residences Merlin — Kolkata’s first-ever branded luxury residences inspired by the world of high fashion and glamour. This landmark collaboration sets new benchmarks for sophisticated urban living in Eastern India.

Speaking on the launch, Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group, said: “We are thrilled to bring Kolkata’s first-ever F Residences in collaboration with Fashion TV. This project embodies the perfect synergy of high fashion and high living, redefining luxury for the city’s aspirational homeowners. Each element of this architectural masterpiece is driven by FTV’s design ethos, allowing residents to experience an exclusive high-fashion lifestyle at home.”

Kashiff Khan, Managing Director, Fashion TV Global, added: “F Residences is an extension of our commitment to luxury beyond fashion. Partnering with Merlin Group allows us to introduce an unparalleled international lifestyle experience to Kolkata’s dynamic real estate market.”

F Residences Merlin – A Statement of Glamour and Exclusivity Strategically located on the junction of Rajarhat and New Town, F Residences Merlin spans 8 acres, offering meticulously designed 3 & 4 BHK AC residences. The project boasts Kolkata’s first two-tier swimming pool, a standalone luxury clubhouse and an exclusive rooftop Cloud Forest, blending fashion, comfort, and contemporary elegance. Phase One of the development will include 11 opulent residential towers with 880 apartments across 13 floors, in phase one priced from Rs 1.2 crore onwards. Completion is slated for 2030, with five to six additional towers planned in the second phase.