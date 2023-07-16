Merlin Group launches Serenia, BT Road’s tallest residential address

KOLKATA: Looking for an address on BT Road, Kolkata, where you can experience a life of limitless freedom and solitude? Then look no further than Serenia, the tallest residential condominium on B T Road from Merlin Group.



Merlin Serenia would be an apt choice for aspiring buyers who yearn for a liberated feeling in a boundless space. The Group has roped in the power couple of Bengali cinema — Dev and Rukmini Maitra to endorse the power project.

“North Kolkata exudes an old world charm with its winding lanes, century-old buildings alongside traditional box-like houses with shared walls. We at Merlin are all set to redefine the concept of quality living in this part of Kolkata. Our residential project would break the confines of a homogenous environment with a feeling of boundlessness and unhindered solitude. With its impeccably designed residences, and a host of lifestyle amenities, Merlin Serenia would change the skyline of North Kolkata,” said Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group.

Merlin Serenia, a joint venture between Eden Realty and Merlin Group, will spread over an area of 4.5 acres. Located near Indian Statistical Institute on BT Road, Merlin Serenia would boast of four towers soaring to 28 floors each offering its residents panoramic views of the acres of greenery and an 18-acre pristine lake surrounding it. The 832 spacious and elegant apartments, will come with a choice of two, three, or four BHK units.