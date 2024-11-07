Merlin Group launches nature photography contest

Kolkata: Merlin Group on Wednesday launched the second edition of its live nature photography contest ‘Merlin Green frames’ designed to promote environmental conservation and celebrate nature’s beauty. Scheduled for November 10 at Merlin Greens, near IIM Joka, Kolkata, the contest invited photographers and nature enthusiasts to capture the flora and fauna at Ibiza, the Fern Resort & Spa and Aquaville. Sushil Mohta, chairman, Merlin Group said: “Sustainability and coexistence with nature have always been our focus.

Earlier, we implemented waste management and bird habitat workshops as part of our CSR. Nature photography takes this further, helping people experience the world in its purest form.

This initiative can become a lasting awareness campaign, urging society toward harmonious coexistence.” “We will organise an exhibition at Acropolis Mall where the selected images of the nature photography contest will be displayed for guests and the common public,” added Mohta.