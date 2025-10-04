Merlin Group hosts 7th edition of ‘Shera Pujo’

Kolkata: Durga Puja—the UNESCO-recognised festival that transcends religion and culture—came alive across all Merlin Group housing complexes with unmatched fervour, devotion, and community spirit., Merlin Group hosted the 7th edition of “Merlin Shera Pujo 2025 Award”, an initiative that celebrates the most creative and well-organised Pujas among Merlin’s residential communities across West Bengal.

The Puja Parikrama this year was graced by popular actors Swastika Dutta, Ranojoy Bishnu, and Sauraseni Maitra, who joined members and officials of Merlin Group in visiting and judging 22 Merlin housing complexes spread across Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly. Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group, said: “We are delighted to see the incredible energy and joy among residents of our Merlin housing complexes across Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly. We will continue this tradition of Merlin Shera Pujo to celebrate togetherness and cultural excellence in the years to come.”