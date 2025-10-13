Merlin Group honours winners of ‘Sera Pujo 2025’

Kolkata: Merlin Group, one of India’s leading real estate conglomerates, presented the awards for the 7th edition of “Merlin Sera Pujo 2025” at a ceremony held at Princeton Club on Saturday.

The initiative, started in 2019, aims to encourage residents of Merlin housing complexes to celebrate Durga Puja with enthusiasm and community spirit.

A media statement read that Merlin Urvan, located in Dum Dum Cantonment, won the top honour of Merlin Sera Pujo Award 2025 along with a cash prize.

Merlin 5th Avenue in Mahisbathan and Merlin Maximus in Sodepur bagged the Best Idol trophy, while Merlin The One and Merlin Sapphire received awards for Best Thematic Puja.

Merlin Waterfront and Merlin Gangotri were adjudged Best Eco-Friendly Puja, and Merlin Verve, Merlin Jabakusum, Merlin Island, and Merlin Crest were recognised for Best Community Bonding. Merlin Legacy and Merlin Vasundhara won the Best Traditional Craftsmanship Award, while Merlin Warden Lakeview, Merlin Grove, Merlin Emerald, and Merlin Uttara received the Nari Shakti Sanman.

Chairman Sushil Mohta said the initiative reflects the growing scale, camaraderie, and cultural unity among Merlin residents. This year’s edition covered 22 housing complexes across Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly, engaging over 10,000 residents through puja parikrama and celebrations.