Merlin Group contributes 10 e-bikes to Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate

Kolkata: In a significant step toward advancing sustainable urban policing and enhancing public safety, Merlin Group on Friday formally contributed 10 state-of-the-art Chetak 3501 model e-bikes to the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

The handover ceremony took place in New Town in the presence of Mukesh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar; Badana Varun Chandra Sekhar, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (HQ); Manav Singla, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Town Division; Mahesh Das, IC of Narayanpur Police Station and senior police officials and Vikash Memani, Director of Merlin Group with Rajkumar Dey, a senior Manager of Land and Business Development, Merlin Group

This initiative is part of Merlin Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to supporting community welfare, smart mobility and enhanced policing infrastructure across rapidly developing urban areas such as New Town.

The e-bikes will be strategically deployed across New Town’s residential neighbourhoods, market areas, IT hubs, parks, Metro stations and other high-footfall public spaces. Their agility, speed, and zero-emission features are expected to significantly improve patrolling efficiency, enable quicker response times and enhance safety in zones that are challenging for conventional patrol vehicles to access.

Speaking at the event, Mukesh, Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar, said: “This support from Merlin Group will greatly strengthen our field mobility and improve real-time policing across New Town. These e-bikes align perfectly with our objective of adopting cleaner, smarter and more efficient policing practices. We look forward to more such meaningful collaborations that help us serve citizens better.”

Manav Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Town, added: “The introduction of e-bikes will substantially improve our patrolling capability, especially in areas where traditional vehicles face mobility challenges.

These zero-emission bikes complement our operational requirements and reflect our vision for smart, green and responsive policing.”

Expressing Merlin Group’s commitment to sustainable community development, Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group, said: “At Merlin Group, we believe that building a better city goes beyond real estate.

It involves supporting the systems that keep communities safe and cities greener. We are proud to partner with the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and support the Green Mobility for Safe & Smart Bidhannagar initiative.”