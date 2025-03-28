Merlin Group conducts eye check-up camp for workers

Kolkata: Reinforcing its commitment to community welfare, Merlin Group organised an eye check-up camp at Merlin Rise – The Sports Republic, its flagship sports city in Rajarhat, being developed by Merlin Group as a world-class sports city in Rajarhat, offering state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and lifestyle amenities to promote active and healthy living.

The initiative benefited over 300 workers and 150 of them receiving spectacles that ensured improved vision and raised awareness about eye care. In collaboration with Rotary Mahanagar Netralaya, a team of four ophthalmologists conducted comprehensive vision screenings and power assessments. To support workers’ eye health, Merlin Group distributed prescription spectacles.

Seema Mohta, Director, Merlin Group, personally handed over the spectacles to the beneficiaries. She actively led efforts to educate workers on the importance of eye care, encouraging them to adopt healthy eye care habits and use spectacles correctly. Under her leadership, Merlin Group has been organising such health camps for the past four years.

“It is deeply fulfilling to contribute to community well-being through our CSR initiatives,” said Mohta. “We remain committed to carrying out such meaningful efforts in the future.”