‘Merlin Er Sera Pujo 2023 Award’ held in city

Merlin Group hosted the 5th edition of ‘Merlin Er Sera Pujo 2023- Award’ - an initiative that began five years back to celebrate Durga Puja and to motivate residents of the housing complexes of this real estate group across Kolkata and rest of the state.

An issued statement read that this year a host of celebrities, such as actress Ushasi Ray, Aparajita Auddy and Ditipriya Roy, visited 18 housing complexes of Merlin Group on Maha Sashthi, Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami. Some of these housing complexes are: ‘Merlin Iland’ on Picnic Garden, ‘Merlin Aspire’ at New Town , ‘Merlin 5th Avenue’ at Mahisbathan, Sector V, Salt Lake, ‘Merlin Uttara’ in Konnagar, Uttarpara, ‘Merlin Gangotri’ in Konnagar, “Merlin Twins” at Raja Rammohan Roy Rd, among others.

Saket Mohta, managing director, Merlin Group, said, “Merlin Er Sera Pujo is an initiative from the house of Merlin Group to create a beautiful memory of our valued residents around Durga Puja. We at Merlin group always value our residents and their emotions. It was really commendable to have witnessed huge energy and joy among the residents of Merlin Housing complexes in organizing the Durga Puja across Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly. We will continue holding the Merlin er Sera Pujo award in the years to come.”