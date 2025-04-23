Merlin Club Pavilion shines in U-13 State Youth League debut

Kolkata: Merlin Club Pavilion, representing Merlin Group, marked a triumphant debut in the 2024-25 State Youth League, defeating Adamas University SA 2-1 in their opening U-13 match.

An issued statement by Merlin Group stated that organised by the Indian Football Association (IFA), the league sees Merlin Club Pavilion competing in both U-13 and U-15 categories for the first time. The team, featuring talents from Ronaldinho’s R10 Football Academy, showcased skill and determination at their home ground in Merlin Rise, Eastern India’s first

“Sports Republic.”

Merlin Rise, located on Rajarhat Expressway, hosts the team’s home matches, offering state-of-the-art facilities through Club Pavilion, a sports hub housing premier academies like the Yuvraj Singh Center of Excellence and R10 Academy. The U-13 league includes 19 teams across two groups, with the top three from each advancing to the Super Six Round Robin, followed by semi-finals and a final. Merlin Club Pavilion competes in Group 2 of the U-13 category and Group 1 of the U-15 category. Saket Mohta, MD of Merlin Group, emphasised the league’s role in nurturing young talent, aiming to elevate Bengal’s sporting culture and produce national-level athletes.

With 39 clubs participating, the State Youth League promises intense competition, and Merlin Club Pavilion is poised to make a lasting impact.