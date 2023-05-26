Mercury to soar; thundershowers, lightning to continue

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that mercury will soar in various South Bengal districts after Sunday while thundershowers and lightning will continue for the next 48 hours. There may be heavy rainfall in some of the districts in North Bengal in the next 24 hours.



“Mercury is all set to go up in various South Bengal districts after Sunday. People may witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning in several North and South Bengal districts on Friday. There may be strong winds measuring 30-50 kmph sweeping through several parts of Bengal,” a weather official said.

According to the MeT office prediction, temperature may go up by 2-3 degree Celsius from Sunday. Some of the North Bengal districts will receive light rainfall while three districts will receive heavy showers. Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri will receive moderate rainfall while Alipurduar and Cooch Behar may witness heavy rain.

The city reported its lowest temperature at 26.9 degree Celsius on Friday.

Scattered rainfall accompanied by strong winds hit several South Bengal districts on Friday evening. The MeT office predicted some more thunderstorms and lightning in the next 24 hours. Mercury will start sliding up from Sunday. There may be hailstorms in some pockets which may be triggered by Nor’wester which is likely to hit various parts of the state in the evening hours.

The MeT office on Thursday had predicted that the intensity of rainfall might increase in several districts of North Bengal on Friday and Saturday. A strong breeze measuring around 50-70 kmph hit several South Bengal districts on Thursday. A low pressure trough has formed over Bihar. There is possibility of heavy rainfall in other states like Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya.

“People may receive some relief from the sultry weather as the mercury will go down following rainfall after sun down. Several South Bengal districts received thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds measuring around 50-60 kmph in the past two days. Rains will be triggered by Nor’wester on Saturday,” a weather official predicted.