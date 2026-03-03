Mercury to soar over 35 degrees on Holi

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore has predicted that mercury level will soar over 35 degree celsius in several parts of south Bengal on the day of Holi while several districts in the western parts of Bengal may witness hot weather.



The lowest temperature in the city rose up by 7 degrees in the past four days. On last Friday, Kolkata witnessed the lowest temperature at 18 degrees while on Monday the lowest temperature of the day shot up to 25 degree celsius, 4 degrees above the seasonal average. People across South Bengal are likely to feel hot weather in the next few days. In North Bengal, temperatures are expected to rise gradually after Holi.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that residents of Kolkata may face sweltering conditions even before the festival of colours starts. The winter chill has completely vanished. The minimum temperature in Kolkata will hover between 22 degree celsius and 24 degree celsius, while the maximum is expected to range between 32 degrees and 34 degrees over the next few days.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata may fall by one degree over the next week, but the maximum temperature is predicted to touch 34 degree celsius on Friday, and Saturday.

Darjeeling in north Bengal on Monday woke up to dense fog while Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri recorded light rainfall. According to the weather office, Darjeeling may continue to stay in the clutches of the cold, recording temperatures in single digits, with the minimum in the hill station hovering around 4 degree celsius.

Suri in Birbhum however recorded the third-lowest temperature in the state at 15.2 degree celsius while some parts of Jhargram also recorded around 9.4 mm rainfall. However, the IMD has not predicted any further showers in the city.