Mercury to soar from today; rainfall likely in weekend: MeT

kolkata: The regional meteorological centre in Alipore said that Mercury is expected to slide up from Wednesday, however, it added that the city and many other districts in South Bengal may receive thunderstorms on Friday or Saturday.



A low-pressure trough formed in Jharkhand will bring scattered rainfall in various parts of the state. As a result, there has been a huge incursion of vapours from the sea which will eventually help in the formation of thunderclouds, said MeT officials.

North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri will receive thundershowers and lightning in the next 24 hours. There may be a strong breeze measuring around 40-50 kmph sweeping across North Bengal. Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur may also receive thundershowers with a wind measuring around 30-40 kmph sweeping through the areas. In the case of some South Bengal districts, there may be light rainfall in the next 24 hours, the MeT office said.

Incidentally, Kolkata which was reeling under a heat wave received a thunderstorm on Monday afternoon after 3 weeks of dry spell. A surface wind with a maximum speed of 40 kmph hit the city from the south-easterly direction.

“Mercury will soar again in several parts of South Bengal from Wednesday. It may go up by 2-3 degrees in the next 48 hours from Wednesday. There will be scattered rainfall in some parts of both North and South Bengal. Various North Bengal districts will also receive rainfall in the next 24 hours,” a weather official said.

There may be light rainfall in several South Bengal districts as well which include North and South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram in the next 24 hours. Mercury went down in several South Bengal districts since Saturday.

Some of the western districts witnessed huge discomfort as mercury crossed 43 degree Celsius. Bankura registered 44 degree Celsius for the fourth consecutive day last week while three more districts have consistently recorded mercury at 43 degree Celsius.

As many as 20 districts have seen temperatures crossing 40 degree Celsius this season so far. Interestingly, Malda in North Bengal saw temperatures as high as 42 degree Celsius last week.