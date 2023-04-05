Mercury to soar across state in next 4-5 days, says weatherman

Mercury will slide up by few notches in the city and other South Bengal districts in the next 4-5 days while North Bengal districts may receive light rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that the weather will remain dry in the city in the next couple of days and the people may witness humid conditions as the mercury will soar above. Mercury may go up to 4 degree Celsius. Districts in the western parts of Bengal will witness comparatively hotter weather in the next few days. There is no warning of a heat wave as of now.

City on Wednesday registered its lowest temperature at 26.8 degree Celsius while on Tuesday the highest temperature remained at 34.2 degree Celsius. The MeT office also said that the temperature will rise in the districts like Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur as well. Other North Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong will receive thunderstorms and lightning. Various northeast states may receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. Relative humidity may remain between 51 and 90 per cent.

“Night and day temperatures in various south Bengal districts may go up by 2-4 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. Weather will remain mostly dry in south Bengal districts in the next couple of days. There will be no rainfall in south Bengal in the next 4-5 days,” a weather official said.

A western disturbance is likely to enter the north western parts of the country which will have some impact on the weather system of Bengal. Various south Bengal districts received a few spells of thundershowers and lightning earlier this week. Some parts of south Bengal also received scattered rainfall on Tuesday as well. Light rainfall coupled with strong breeze hit the city and several south Bengal in the past two days.

The weather office had earlier predicted that people in the city and other south Bengal districts may have witnessed hot and humid conditions from the latter half of the week.