‘Mercury to rise further by at least 1 to 20C in S Bengal dists’

kolkata: Mercury is expected to further go up at least by 1 to 2 degree Celsius in some of the South Bengal districts in the next few days while a severe heatwave situation will prevail till June 10 in most of the South Bengal districts, the regional meteorological centre in Alipore predicted.



Bengal may witness a delayed entry of monsoon this year. The MeT office said that monsoon was supposed to enter South Bengal on June 10 but it will enter a little late. Some pockets of South Bengal received isolated rainfall but it failed to bring any relief for the people from the scorching summer heat.

A strong breeze blew over several districts on Tuesday afternoon. A makeshift structure set up for Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s programme in Arambagh was affected by the strong breeze. A relief camp set up in Dantan in West Midnapore for the rescue operation of the train accident victim was also damaged.

The MeT office said that the isolated rainfall may take place in the districts like East Burdwan, Hooghly, Jhargram, West Midnapore in the next 24 hours. Some parts of Birbhum received rainfall on Monday.

Extremely high temperatures have already become a major cause of discomfort for people living over West Burdwan, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Maida, and North and South Dinajpur districts of West Bengal. High humidity and harsh weather will continue to be a problem for people.

Other than Bengal, heat waves will also affect people living in Bihar and Sikkim as well. Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Jhargram will continue to experience extreme heat waves in the next couple of days while North 24-Oarganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia will also see a similar situation. Heat wave conditions may prevail in the two districts of North Bengal ~ Malda and South Dinajpur.

There may be thunderstorms along with lightning in some pockets of West and East Midnapore, Jhargram and South 24-parganas. Meanwhile, a low pressure that formed over Arabian sea on Monday further intensified and turned into a depression.

It may turn into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, IMD said.