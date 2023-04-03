‘Mercury to rise from this week’

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that thunderstorms and lightning may occur in some pockets of coastal districts like East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas in the next 24 hours.



The MeT office also said that mercury will slide up from this week. Day and night temperatures may jump by 2 to 4 degree Celsius.

The city on Sunday registered its lowest temperature at 22 degree Celsius while the highest temperature stood at 27.3 degree Celsius. Five North Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar will receive thundershower and lightning accompanied by strong breeze measuring around 30-40 kmph.Light rainfall coupled with strong breeze hit the city and several South Bengal in the past two days.A western disturbance is likely to enter the western parts of the country which will have some impact on the weather system of Bengal. People in the city and other south Bengal districts may witness hot and humid conditions from the latter half of the week. Various South Bengal districts received a few spells of thundershowers and lightning in the past couple of days.

There was a prediction that there might be light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday in Birbhum, Jhargram, West Midnapore, among others.