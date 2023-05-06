Mercury to jump by 3 to 5 degree Celsius in next 48 hrs: MeT

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, there has been a prediction that the mercury in several South Bengal districts will jump by 3 to 5 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.



“There may not be rainfall in South Bengal districts in the next 3 to 4 days. Mercury in various western districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum will touch 40 degree Celsius by next Wednesday,” a weather official said.

The city sky remained partially cloudy on Saturday. The lowest temperature of the day was recorded at 24.2 degree Celsius which was 2 degrees below normal while the highest temperature stood at 34.5 on Friday afternoon.

The IMD in its latest bulletin stated under the influence of the system a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. Thereafter, the cyclonic circulation is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 8 and then intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal.

“Andaman & Nicobar Islands expected to receive rainfall on May 7 and heavy to very heavy rainfall between May 8 and 10. Wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on May 7. The sea condition is likely to be rough May 7 and very rough from May 8 onwards. It is likely to be rough to very rough over the Andaman Sea during May 8-9 and very rough to high over the north Andaman Sea from May 10 onwards,” IMD said.

The weather department has asked the fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7 onwards and into the adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 9 onwards.

Meanwhile, following the low-pressure alert in Bay of Bengal, the Kolkata Police opened integrated control room at Lalbazar with the following numbers — 94326 10450 (WhatsApp), 22141890/22505033/2250 5044 and 2250 5146.