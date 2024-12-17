Mercury to go up in city, other South Bengal districts in next 48 hours: MeT

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the mercury will go up in the city and other South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. The MeT office said that due to the impact of a low pressure the cold northerly wind is interrupted.

The weather office also said that the city and other South Bengal districts may receive rainfall on Friday. The lowest temperature in the city was registered at around 15 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning. Mercury plunged to 12.5°C on Sunday after that the minimum temperature rose to 13.8°C on Monday. The MeT office has predicted a further rise in mercury as a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal is injecting moisture into the land. Though Kolkata is still getting dry and cold northerly wind, its pace has started to recede. Moist and hot wind from the sea has already started entering the land in the upper air. “The easterly wind and a western trough started blocking the northerly wind. Due to the moisture brought in by the easterly wind, the weather will remain cloudy from Wednesday onwards and trigger light rain in Kolkata and some adjoining districts towards the weekend,” a weather official said.

The districts like Howrah, South 24-Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram and East Burdwan are also expected to get spells of light rain between Friday and Saturday. Kolkata may also receive rainfall.

The mercury dipped to 12.5°C on Sunday, which was the lowest temperature for Dec 15 since 2014. Despite the rise on Monday, the 13.8°C was still 2.3 notches below the normal mark. The MeT office has also issued a dense fog alert for West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and East Burdwan.