Mercury to go up from Thursday

Kolkata: People in South Bengal will again witness hot and humid conditions as mercury will start sliding up from Thursday. There will be heavy rainfall in various North Bengal districts.



Several districts in South Bengal received overnight rainfall and the sky remained partially cloudy on Tuesday morning in Kolkata and other districts in South Bengal. Rainfall in South Bengal for the past two days brought relief to the city dwellers from the extremely hot and humid condition. Mercury is all set to rise again from Thursday.

Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 25.4 degree Celsius on Tuesday while the highest temperature stood at 29.4 degree on Monday.

Various districts in South Bengal including North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore received light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours. The MeT office predicted rainfall in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore on Tuesday. The weather office had also predicted that the intensity of rainfall would reduce from Wednesday.

There may be scattered rainfall in some parts of South Bengal. Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri will receive heavy showers. There may be light rainfall in various parts of North Bengal in the next 24 hours.