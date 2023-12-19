Mercury to go down by another 20C in next 48 hours: MeT

Kolkata: The lowest temperature in the city on Monday was recorded at 14.1 degree Celsius. On Sunday it remained at 13.5. It was the coldest day of the season so far. The mercury will go down by 2 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.



The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted that cold spell may be hampered in South Bengal just before Christmas. Kolkata on Saturday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 14.4 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature has been hovering around 25 degrees Celsius in the city for the past couple of days. On Monday, Kolkata registered its highest temperature at 25.3 degree Celsius. The city’s sky will remain clear in the next 48 hours, the MeT office said. There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal yet.

Several districts in the western part of Bengal have seen the lowest temperature going down below 10 degree Celsius. Cold spell will continue till Friday after which there may be a temporary change in the weather system. There may be an impact of western disturbance after Friday as a result temperature may go up. A low pressure has formed in Haryana while another is formed in the Cape-Comorin region.

As a result there may be heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Several South Indian districts will receive light to moderate rainfall.

There will be light fog in all South Bengal districts in the early morning hours. There will be no major changes in the temperature in the plains of North Bengal. There will be light fog in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur in the early morning hours. Once the impact of western disturbance subsides, there may be snowfall in Darjeeling

and Sikkim.