‘Mercury to go down by 50C during night hours in next 3 days’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Saturday predicted that cold north wind is expected to intensify bringing mercury further down in the next few days. Mercury will go down by 5 degree Celsius during the night hours in the next 3 days.

Some of the North Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. The city on Saturday registered its lowest temperature at 18.6 degree Celsius.

People in South Bengal may witness winter cold from next week as the mercury will go down by 4 to 5 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. Kolkata may register its lowest temperature at around 15 to 16 degree Celsius in the next week.

According to a weather official, the districts situated in the western parts of Bengal may witness temperatures as low as 12 degree Celsius next week. There is no fresh prediction of rainfall in the city or in any districts of South Bengal.

Several South Bengal districts witnessed light fog early Saturday morning.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri will receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours. In South Bengal, mercury dropped by around 4 degrees Celsius in the past 4 days.

The sky in the city and adjoining districts remained cloudy on Saturday morning. Several South Bengal districts received rainfall on Friday morning as well. Most of the Eastern Indians states will see mercury going down by 3 to 5 degree Celsius.

Intermittent rain lashed the city and several parts of South Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday hampering

normal life.