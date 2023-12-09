Mercury to go down by 4 to 50 C in next 4 days, says weatherman

Kolkata: Mercury dropped by 4 degrees Celsius in the past 4 days and it will drop further from Saturday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



Some of the South Bengal districts received rainfall on Friday morning as well. People in several parts of South Bengal witnessed foggy morning on Friday. The sky in South Bengal that mostly remained cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday started getting clear from Friday. According to the MeT office, it will get completely clear on Saturday.

“People in South Bengal districts will witness winter cold from next week as the mercury will go down by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in the next four days. The districts situated in the western parts of Bengal may witness temperatures as low as 12 degree Celsius next week. Kolkata may register its lowest temperature at around 15-16 degree Celsius in the next week. There is no fresh prediction of rainfall in the city or in any districts of South Bengal,” a weather official said.

According to the weather office prediction, mercury will go down by 2-3 degrees in North-west parts of the country in the next two days. Most of the Eastern Indians states will see mercury going down by 3-5 degree Celsius.

The states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh will witness foggy conditions in the next few days. There is an alert for fog in Gangetic West Bengal. Fogs will be witnessed in the states like Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura as well.

Intermittent rain lashed the city and several parts of South Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday hampering the normal life. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain over east India till Friday as cyclonic storm Michaung weakened into

a less marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh.