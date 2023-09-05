‘Mercury to drop further in South Bengal dists’

Kolkata: The city and several South Bengal districts received overnight rainfall leading to a slight drop in the temperature. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that mercury will drop further in South Bengal districts while in North Bengal, temperature is expected to rise by a few notches.



A low pressure that is situated over North East Bay of Bengal will move towards the North West Bay of Bengal and West Central Bay-of-Bengal and then turn into a depression in the next 24 hours. The low pressure may finally move to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The MeT office said that Kolkata will receive moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours and the temperature may go down by 2 degrees Celsius. With this, the city dwellers are expected to get some relief from humidity-related discomfort.

The city on Monday witnessed the lowest temperature at 25.9 degree Celsius. The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius.

The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Nadia may receive heavy rainfall. Several districts in South Bengal may receive thundershower coupled with lightning. The situation will improve from Wednesday. According to the weather office prediction, some of the North Bengal districts — Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar — will receive scattered rainfall. Mercury may go up by 2-3 degrees in North Bengal in the next 48 hours while the intensity of rainfall will go up in the next 48 hours in the upper parts of North Bengal. Meanwhile, rains lashed several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata on last Saturday and Sunday. The Alipore MeT office had said that the intensity of rainfall would increase on Sunday. Thunderstorms lashed some parts of South Bengal in the last 24 hours.

The MeT office said that the coastal districts may receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The weather office in Alipore had earlier predicted thunderstorms in several South Bengal districts. People in the city and other South Bengal districts have been witnessing hot and humid weather for the last few days but the situation has improved following rainfall.