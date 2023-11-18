‘Mercury to dip by about 2 degree Celsius in various S Bengal dists’

Kolkata: With cyclone ‘Midhili’ having no major impact on the weather system in Bengal, the mercury is now set to go down by 2 degrees in various South Bengal districts in the next 2-3 days.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore forecast that temperature may go below 20 degrees Celsius in several districts in the Western parts of Bengal.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata will hover around 22 degrees Celsius in the next 2-3 days. Mercury may further go down from the end of next week. The city’s sky may remain partially cloudy on Monday and Tuesday next week. However, there will be no change in the temperature in North Bengal in the next couple of days. Kolkata on Saturday registered its lowest temperature at 21.1 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was recorded at 27.4 degree on Friday.

A weather official said that western disturbance is entering the hilly regions of the North West part of India on Sunday. There are two low pressures each at South West Bay-of-Bengal and South Andaman Sea.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm `Midhili` and later crossed the Bangladesh coast late Friday night. The storm has spared Bengal this time and the MeT office withdrew the heavy rainfall alert in several South Bengal districts on Friday morning. The farmers have also breathed a sigh of relief as there is no forecast of heavy rain.

With cyclone Midhili weakening into a depression, Tripura and Mizoram, which were battered by heavy rainfall on Friday, did not experience showers on Saturday. According to the latest IMD (India Meteorological Department) update, the cyclonic storm, after crossing the Bangladesh coast, weakened into a deep depression, and later into a depression.