‘Mercury to dip below 10 degree Celsius’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that mercury will go down below 10 degree Celsius in several south Bengal districts in the beginning of January.

The MeT office also said that mercury may drop by 1-2 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours in some of the south Bengal districts. Kolkata’s lowest temperature may go below 14 degree Celsius on Wednesday or Thursday next week. Temperature will drop below 10 degrees in all the western districts.

The lowest temperature of the day remained at around 16 degree celsius in Kolkata on Saturday. Mercury dropped by 3 degree Celsius between Thursday and Friday in the city, giving a sense of winter cold. The lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at 19.2 degree Celsius on Thursday while on Friday the lowest temperature stood at 16.5 which was 2.7 degree above normal.

According to the MeT office, there may be light fog in various south Bengal districts early in the morning hours. A thick fog alert has been issued for several north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and Malda. The weather office had earlier stated that the Temperature might drop in the city and other south Bengal districts from Monday next week. People may feel comparatively cold weather on December 31 and January 1, the weather office earlier said.

The MeT office said that the night temperature will drop by 2-3 degree celsius in the next few days. The weather office has also predicted rainfall in several south Bengal districts including Kolkata on Saturday while Darjeeling in north Bengal may receive light snowfall.