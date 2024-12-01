Mercury to again start sliding down after 4-5 days: MeT

Kolkata: Even as Cyclone Fengal had no direct impact on Bengal, several South Bengal districts received light rainfall throughout the day on Saturday. Some of the coastal areas also received little drizzles on Sunday.

The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The temperature that has been prevailing in the city and other South Bengal districts was above normal. Kolkata’s lowest temperature stood at around 19.1 degree Celsius. The highest temperature of the city was registered at 22 degrees on Saturday. The MeT office said that mercury will again start sliding down after 4-5 days. The weather system has halted the flow of cold waves into South Bengal regions. Temperature went up by 4 degree Celsius in the past 2 days between Friday and Saturday in Kolkata. Mercury suddenly rose up because of the deep depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal. The temperature will again drop from the second week of December, the MeT office said.

There will be no major changes in the temperature in the next couple of days.

People may feel cold weather from this weekend or the beginning of next week, weather officials added. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, Malda in the North and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia in the south may witness dense fog in the morning, said the Alipore MeT office.