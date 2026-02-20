Mercury set to touch 30°C in South Bengal this weekend

Kolkata: Daytime temperatures across South Bengal are set to rise sharply this weekend, with the mercury likely to touch or even cross the 30°C mark in several districts.



According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to climb steadily over the next few days, signalling the gradual retreat of winter.

In Kolkata, the minimum temperature is currently hovering around 17°C, while daytime readings have already begun to inch upwards.

Weather officials predict that by the weekend, maximum temperatures in the city and adjoining southern districts may rise by 2–4°C, bringing daytime highs close to 30°C.

Night temperatures, too, are likely to increase, settling between 19°C and 21°C in many areas.

Despite the warming trend, early mornings and late evenings are expected to retain a mild chill for a few more days. Clear skies and dry weather conditions will prevail across most southern districts, with no significant rainfall forecast in the immediate future.

In contrast, some western and interior districts may continue to record slightly lower night temperatures, ranging between 15°C and 18°C. Meanwhile, parts of North Bengal are still experiencing foggy mornings, though temperatures there are also projected to rise gradually.

The overall forecast indicates a steady transition toward warmer days, marking the onset of spring-like conditions across the state.