‘Mercury set to soar in South Bengal; thunderstorms to continue in North’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that mercury is set to soar in South Bengal districts while the North Bengal districts will continue to witness thunderstorms as Cyclone ‘Remal’ weakened into a depression. Temperature is expected to go up by 3-5 degree Celsius in South Bengal in the next three days, the MeT office said.

There is however a possibility of thunderstorms in some parts of South Bengal in the weekend. Meanwhile, the monsoon is expected to make an onset over Kerala and some parts of northeast India during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its Wednesday bulletin.

The IMD said that the conditions are expected to become favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon into some parts of the South Arabian Sea and the remaining parts of Maldives and the Comorin area, some parts of Lakshadweep area, some more parts of the Southwest & Central Bay of Bengal and Northeast Bay of Bengal during the same period. Last year monsoon onset was delayed by a week on June 8.

The Alipore MeT office said that there is no weather alert and hence the fishermen can venture into the sea.

Cyclone “Remal” has paved the way for the Monsoon to set in. According to the IMD, the normal monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1 and thereafter it advances northwards and then to the rest of the country around July 15. Monsoon normally advances over northeast India around June 5. Several parts of South Bengal remained partially cloudy on Wednesday. Coastal areas also remained cloudy.

The temperature will go up in south Bengal districts from Wednesday.