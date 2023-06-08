Mercury may touch 42 degree Celsius in some of districts: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore warned that mercury may touch 42 degree Celsius in some of the South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. Severe heat wave alert has already been issued for several districts of South Bengal.



Heat wave conditions will prevail in several districts particularly in the Western parts of Bengal for next few days. The IMD on Wednesday had also predicted that pre-monsoon heatwave conditions will continue to haunt people in all the South Bengal districts and some in North Bengal as well till next Saturday.

The weather office said that people may, however, get some relief from sweltering heat on Sunday as there may be thundershower in some south Bengal districts and heavy rainfall in several districts of North Bengal.

There may be a change in weather from next week as some of the South Bengal districts may witness thunderstorms particularly in the evening hours.

Several North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri will receive heavy rainfall after Sunday.

Malda and South Dinajpur may continue to witness heat wave situations for the next 48 hours while people in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar will experience hot and humid weather for the next two days.

However, a faint ray of hope was given by the weather office of a respite from the sizzling temperatures, which have been hovering around or above 40 degree Celsius at many places in the southern part of the state, with the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places.

“The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to experience heavy rainfall from June 11,” the Met office said.

The weather office said that heatwave conditions prevailed at some places in Gangetic West Bengal and at isolated places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal for nine consecutive days till Thursday.

Day temperatures were appreciably above normal, from 3 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius, at most places in the state.

Even during the night, people did not find any relief from the heat and humidity as minimum temperatures were also much above normal from 3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

While summer holidays are on in government-run and government-aided schools, some private schools have started only classes to provide the students respite from travelling under the

scorching sun.

The Himalayan tourist towns of Kalimpong and Darjeeling were also feeling the heat with the mercury touching 29 degrees C and 24.6 degrees C respectively, the weather office said.