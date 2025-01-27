Mercury may climb 4-5 degree C from Wednesday: Weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted a rise in temperature from Wednesday. Mercury may go up by 4-5 degree Celsius in the next five days from Wednesday giving a sense of a summer day to the city dwellers.

Kolkata on Monday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 14.2 degree Celsius.

As per the MeT office prediction, the lowest temperature of the day may go up to 19 degrees Celsius while the highest temperature of the day may go up to 28-29 degrees after Wednesday. The temperature, however, may remain unchanged in the next two days. It is not, however, clear if the cold spell is going to go away. The weather office also said due to the impact of the western disturbances, the mercury will go up in Kolkata and South Bengal. People in south Bengal may feel hot weather as the highest temperature may reach close to 30 degrees Celsius. The impact of the western disturbances may remain in the South Bengal districts till the first week of February. “The temperature will again be soaring up from Wednesday. Most of the districts in south Bengal and also in north Bengal will witness light to moderate fog in the early morning hours. The city dwellers will miss the winter chill from the middle of this week,” a weather official said.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata was hovering at around 14 degree Celsius in the past few days while the highest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas stood at around 24 degree celsius. There is no prediction of rain in the next couple of days. In some places, however, the visibility may remain on the lower side due to fog.

Almost all the districts in South Bengal may witness light to moderate fog in the next couple of days. The districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur will witness fog in the morning. In South Bengal, districts like West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad may witness moderate fog in the morning hours in the next two days.