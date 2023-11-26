Mercury may again climb up from Tuesday, says weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that mercury may again climb up from Tuesday. The low pressure that formed in the Bay of Bengal will turn into a depression in the next 24 hours.

The weather office said that the situation may change from Wednesday when the depression may intensify and turn into deep depression in the South East Bay of Bengal. The direction of the low pressure will be towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. Hence, there is no alert for Bengal as of now.

According to weather experts, there may be a partial impact of depression in Bengal. There may not be any direct impact on Bengal.

“The city may witness its lowest temperature at around 20 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. Temperature in the districts in the western parts of Bengal has already witnessed lowest temperature at around 15-16 degree Celsius,” weather officials said.

Kolkata on Sunday registered its lowest temperature at 19.4 degree Celsius. The highest temperature stood at 28.8 degree Celsius on Saturday. City’s temperature dropped to 18 degrees Celsius, lowest in the season so far on Friday.

Mercury had already gone below 16 degrees Celsius in most of the districts in the Western part of the state. The MeT office last week had predicted that mercury would drop by 2 degree Celsius during night hours in the next couple of days. The lowest temperature in Kolkata remained at 19 degree Celsius on Thursday. The city on Wednesday witnessed the lowest temperature at 20 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office had said that once the low pressure is formed there would be an interruption in the free flow of cold wind. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier said that there will be a low pressure in the Andaman Sea after November 25.