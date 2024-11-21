‘Mercury likely to slide down slightly in South Bengal in next 48 hours’

Kolkata: A low pressure that will form over the Bay of Bengal may turn into a deep depression and eventually a cyclonic circulation but it will have no major impact in Bengal, said the MeT office.

Mercury is expected to slide down slightly in several districts of South Bengal in the next 48 hours. The lowest temperature in the city will hover around 18-19 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. The lowest temperature of the city was recorded at around 18 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

The IMD on Wednesday said that cyclonic circulation lay over Comorin area and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. While, another cyclonic circulation lay over southeast Arabian sea off Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels.

Though, there will be no impact of depression in Bengal. “Light to moderate rainfall at a few places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe on November 20 and 21. Light to moderate rainfall at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the week; Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya on November 21 and 22. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on November 20 and 26. According to IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas around November 21. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and become a low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during subse quent 2 days.

There will be no major changes in the lowest temperature in both North and South Bengal districts in the next five days. The weather will mostly stay dry in South Bengal in the next few days.

The city dwellers will have to wait till December to experience full-fledged winter.