Mercury likely to rise by two degrees in next 48 hours: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that mercury may rise by 2 degree Celsius in several South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. The mercury may slide down slightly between Tuesday and Friday.

The MeT office said that Kolkata’s highest temperature may hover at around 36-38 degree temperature in the next two days while the districts in the western parts of the state may witness the highest temperature touching 40 degree Celsius. People in the city and some other South Bengal districts may feel comparatively comfortable weather between Tuesday and Friday next week as the mercury may go down by 2-3 degrees again. There is, however, no prediction of rainfall.

Kolkata on Sunday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 27.5 degree Celsius which was 3 degree above normal. Heatwave situations may prevail in four western districts of Bengal in the next 48 hours. ‘Hot Day’ situation will prevail in several South Bengal districts including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, West Midnapore, West Burdwan. The highest temperature will cross 40 degree Celsius. Hot and humid weather will prevail in south Bengal districts on Monday on the day of Eid. The IMD’s Seasonal Heat Outlook for March to May 2025, released on February 28, warns of above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures across most parts of the country. However, the southernmost regions of Peninsular India and isolated areas in the Northeast may experience near-normal or slightly below-normal temperatures.

“Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some isolated southernmost regions of Peninsular India where normal minimum temperatures are likely,” the IMD forecast stated. Several parts of the country were witnessing hot conditions. Maharashtra has been experiencing intense heat, with many places witnessing 40-42 degree temperature.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh also faced high temperatures. Hoshangabad already recorded 40.9°C. In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, Jhansi touched 41. In Rajasthan, Chittorgarh touched 40.5°C.

In Chhattisgarh, Rajnandgaon recorded 41.0°C, showing a significant deviation of 7.8°C.