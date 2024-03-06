‘Mercury likely to go up in South Bengal dist from Friday’

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that mercury may go up in several South Bengal districts from Friday. There is no possibility of rainfall in the next couple of days in South Bengal, the MeT office said. The hilly regions of North Bengal may however witness light rainfall in the next 48 hours. There may be rain in Sikkim as well as the western disturbance will pass through the region. It will also have some impact on Darjeeling also.

The western disturbance has already entered the North West parts of the country. It has been situated over Uttar Pradesh. It will gradually move towards the North East. A low pressure has been situated over Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. The MeT office prediction said that the highest temperature in Kolkata may cross 32 degree Celsius on Friday while the lowest temperature may cross 22 degree Celsius by the end of the week. Mercury will further slide up from Sunday. There will be no major changes in the weather in Kolkata in the next 24 hours. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 21 degree Celsius on Wednesday while the highest temperature was recorded at 31 degree Celsius.

“Due to a weather change and the impact of western disturbances, temperature is expected to go up in south Bengal. A western disturbance is going to enter the eastern parts of the country. Highest temperature may cross 32 degree Celsius in Kolkata in the next few days,” MeT office prediction said. Kolkata registered its highest temperature at 30.1 degree Celsius on Friday while the lowest temperature of the day remained at around 21 degree Celsius on the same day. The city on February 29 registered the highest temperature at 31 degree Celsius. The temperature has been fluctuating in the state for more than the last

one month.

On January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18, it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22, it again dropped to 12.1. Kolkata on last Tuesday registered the highest temperature at 29.2 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature of the day hovered at around 19.1 degree Celsius.