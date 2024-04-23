‘Mercury likely to go up further by 1-2 degrees on Wed-Thursday’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday predicted heatwave conditions will continue in 13 South Bengal districts. Mercury may further go up by 1-2 degrees on Wednesday-Thursday, the MeT office added. Weather prediction also said that some places in South Bengal may however receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours giving temporary respite from the sweltering heat but mercury is expected to go up again from Wednesday-Thursday. Several western districts have already touched 44 degree Celsius.

“Yellow alert for heatwave has again been issued for South Bengal districts for Wednesday-Thursday. Heatwaves will continue in Malda and South Dinajpur on Wednesday-Thursday. It may rain in some parts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours dropping mercury by a few notches,” a weather official said. According to the MeT office data, Kolkata on April 14 last year registered 40 degree Celsius while on April 15 in 2023, the highest temperature had touched 41. On April 17 the mercury had again dropped to 40 and on April 19, the mercury again jumped to 40.6 degrees. Kolkata had crossed 40 degree Celsius in April in 2009, 2014, 2016, 2023 as well.

There will be no respite from the heatwave conditions for at least next 10-12 days. The highest temperature in Panagarh in West Burdwan will remain at around 44 degree Celsius and Bankura 44.5. The districts like Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, will continue to witness heatwave from Wednesday-Thursday. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong will receive light rainfall in the next two days.

Bankura on Monday registered the highest temperature of the day at 44.5 degree Celsius, Panagarh in West Burdwan 44, Suri in Birbhum 44, Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas 43.7, Purulia 43.3, Asansol in West Burdwan 42.8, Midnapore