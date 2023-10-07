‘Mercury likely to go up from today’

Kolkata: Weather conditions slightly improved in several parts of South Bengal with many districts witnessing bright sunshine on Friday afternoon.



The intensity of rainfall decreased on Friday throughout South Bengal. The situation will further improve from Saturday as the depression has started moving towards Bangladesh.

Mercury is expected to go up in the city and other South Bengal districts from Saturday. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 26.7 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal. The highest temperature was registered at around 30 degree Celsius which was 3 degree below normal.

The depression situated over Gangetic West Bengal is moving towards Bangladesh. The MeT office earlier said that the depression will weaken in two days. There has been a low-pressure axis stretching from Sikkim up to Chhattisgarh. Several south Bengal districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas received moderate rainfall on Thursday. The coastal districts received heavy rainfall. There has been heavy inundation reported from several parts of Western districts.

The depression had taken a U-turn from Chhattisgarh and re-entered Bengal a couple of days ago. It had gained strength as moisture originating from another low pressure over Arabian Sea was contributing to the depression that was triggered in the eastern part following a low pressure.