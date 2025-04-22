‘Mercury likely to go up by 5-6 degrees in next couple of days’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore warned that mercury will go up by 5-6 degrees in the South Bengal districts in the next couple of days and the weather will remain dry causing discomfort for the people.

The MeT also predicted that a heatwave situation may prevail in the western districts like Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, West Burdwan, Birbhum. Mercury will start soaring from Tuesday, the MeT office said. According to the MeT office prediction, North Bengal districts may witness rainfall accompanied with strong breeze. The districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur will receive thundershowers accompanied by strong breeze measuring 30-40 kmph. Mercury may also rise in North Bengal districts as well by 3-4 degree, the MeT office said. Kolkata ramined partially cloudy on Monday but humidity related discomfort prevailed. According to the MeT office prediction, the city’s highest temperature of the day may touch 38 degree Celsius soon. The highest temperature in Kolkata was registered at around 35 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature of the day stood at 27.

The weather office said that three low pressure troughs were situated over Rajasthan, Assam and neighbouring country Bangladesh which will have an impact on the weather system in Bengal. Several South Bengal districts received thunderstorms and gusty winds last week dropping the mercury by a few notches. As a result, the people in South Bengal districts felt a temporary relief as mercury went down following rains.

Several North Bengal districts also received rainfall. Thunderstorms with gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph were witnessed by the people in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar last week. In Kolkata, the maximum temperature remained around 33-34 degree Celsius last week while the minimum temperature hovered around 26-27 degree Celsius.