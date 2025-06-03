‘Mercury in South Bengal likely to go up by 2-4 degrees in next few days’ | No immediate signs of monsoon onset: MeT

Kolkata: Mercury in South Bengal districts is expected to go up by 2-4 degree Celsius in the next 3-4 days. As there are no immediate signs of monsoon onset in South Bengal, a dry spell will persist in most of the South Bengal districts, the regional meteorological centre in Alipore said. Some parts of North Bengal may, however, brace for heavy rainfall. According to weather experts, people in South Bengal districts will experience hot conditions in the next few days as the mercury will shoot up. The low-pressure area that had influenced recent conditions has now moved away. Monsoon rains have arrived early in North Bengal, southern districts, including Kolkata, remain outside its reach. As per the weather prediction, it will take a few more days for the monsoon to enter South Bengal. Monsoons enter the south usually on June 10. It has, however, entered Kerala and North Bengal before the scheduled time.

Low pressure troughs have been active over Haryana and Assam. Another low pressure remained active in Pakistan adjoining areas. Western disturbance was entering the Jammu and Kashmir and northern India as a result it was stopping the monsoon from moving towards South Bengal. Kolkata on Monday witnessed the lowest temperature of the day at 29.2 degree Celsius. On Sunday, the highest temperature of the day stood at 35.4 degree Celsius. In Kolkata, the minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was 28°C, close to normal, while Friday’s maximum was 32°C, about 3.1 degrees below normal. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in some parts of North Bengal. Despite the wet conditions, temperatures are also expected to rise in North Bengal in the next few days. The southwest monsoon entered parts of North Bengal 10 days ahead of the schedule. The weather office had earlier predicted that people in south Bengal might witness excessive heat conditions from June 2. The severe hot and humid conditions may prevail till June 7-9. There may be excessive rainfall in North Bengal this year. The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on May 24, marking its earliest arrival over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it reached the southern state on May 23, the IMD has said. Normally, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1.